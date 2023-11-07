Tom Hagen’s veteran actor, the Consigliere of The Godfather, recognizes that the genius behind A Clockwork Orange, 2001 or The Shining is the greatest enemy an actor or actress could have.

You can not deny that Stanley Kubrick He is one of the best directors of all time. He was responsible for masterpieces such as 2001: A Space Odyssey, A Clockwork Orange, The Shining and Full Metal Jacket, among other cinematographic glories.

However, good old Kubrick was too perfectionist and strict with his desires. We could say that, in this sense, looks like George Lucasbut also in another very controversial…

Are the performances in Stanley Kubrick’s films good? It is a melon that has rarely been opened. Nobody questions the quality of these tapes, of course.

In a talk in The Hollywood Reporter from 2010, the good old Robert Duvall (known for the role of Tom Hagen in The Godfather) did not mince words when it came to talking about Kubrick.

And, first of all, clarify that Shelley Duvall (the fearful actress from The Shining) and Robert Duvall They do not have any type of relationship or linkfrom what they say (the actress had a really bad time under Kubrick’s orders).

Robert Duvall and his controversial opinion on Kubrick

During the talk, actor Jesse Eisenberg was talking about one of David Fincher’s obsessions, after the premiere of The Social Network (2010).

It turns out that the director of Seven or Alien 3 usually abuses repetition of takes. He is one of those directors who repeats the same take over and over again, until it is the way they want. And it doesn’t matter if that means losing a whole day of filming.

Fincher may be like that, but he has nothing to do next to Stanley Kubrick. The two have never worked together, but Robert Duvall is clear that he is “the actor’s greatest enemy”.

He makes it quite clear with these statements:

”For me, the great Stanley Kubrick was the greatest enemy of an actor… I can point out the films he has made, the worst performances I have seen in the cinema: ‘The Shining’, ‘A Clockwork Orange’… “They may be great movies, but they have terrible performances.”

Of course, it is highly debatable. Not the issue of Kubrick abusing retakes (it’s a fact), but of the quality of the performances in the British director’s films.

Robert Duvall also spoke about Francis Ford Coppoladirector with whom he worked on The Godfather or Apocalypse Now, about whom he said the following:

”Coppola did a lot of takes. He was trying to get us serious while working in Jimmy Caan jokes…he’s the best guy in the world. “Brando is still trying to remember a joke Jimmy told twenty-five years ago.”

Do you think Stanley Kubrick movies have bad acting? Be that as it may, what is certain is that the actors and actresses They had a really bad time on Kubrick’s filmingwhich is why Robert Duvall was never interested in working with him.