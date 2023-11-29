A few months ago, some attendees at the American Burning Man festival discovered to their astonishment that the torrential rains that had ruined the event had brought some strange creatures to the Nevada desert. Creatures that are not entirely unknown in some areas of the Iberian Peninsula.

An ecosystem in Serra de Mariola. Triops, crustaceans also known as “dinosaur shrimp” and in these parts as “turtles”, are returning to the eastern part of the peninsula. According to data from the Valencian Community, this year three wild populations of this animal have been located, which now has its own protected pond.

This has been announced by the Valencian Department of the Environment: these animals will have a pond dedicated to their preservation, located in Alicante, in the Serra de Mariola natural park.

What are the Triops? Triops are a genus of arthropods belonging to the class of branchiopods (Branchiopoda). These animals measure a few centimeters and usually appear in seasonal ponds, areas on dry land that tend to flood when rainfall is abundant.

The eggs of these crustaceans can last several years in this state, hatching only with the arrival of rain and the formation of a pond. After that, these animals only need a few days to reach maturity, reproduce and lay a new batch of eggs that will hatch with the next floods.

The species Triops cancriformis belongs to this genus, which has been the object of the protection efforts of the autonomous community.

1,331 larvae. The Department’s actions have not been limited to creating an environment for the protection of these animals. At the El Palmar Aquaculture Center throughout this year, 1,331 larvae have hatched for the breeding of these animals.

Of these larvae, 330 have reached adulthood in the center’s aquariums, and another 205 specimens have done so in outdoor tanks. A hundred of these bred animals have already been released into the natural environment.

Three eyes. The name of these tadpole-shaped animals is derived from the fact that they have three eyes on the top of their shell. Two of them are compound eyes, while its central eye has a simple structure and is located under its translucent shell.

Due to their shape, Triops could also resemble miniature horseshoe crabs. With these animals they share, in addition to their shape, their belonging to the phylum of arthropods and being considered living fossils.

“Dinosaur leg”. The nickname “dinosaur shrimp” does not do these arthropods justice: it could be a genus even older than dinosaurs. Some estimate that these animals have been around our planet since the Devonian; although there are studies that place the origin of these animals in a period closer to that which saw the first dinosaurs appear, the late Triassic.

Cancerous y mauritanicus. In the Iberian Peninsula you can find two species of this genus: Triops cancriformis and Triops mauritanicus. To which we can add an invasive species: Triops longicaudatus, the long-tailed triops or long-tailed turtle.

Image | Generalitat Valenciana / Dat doris