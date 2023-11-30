Although Microsoft is dedicating itself to Windows 11, it does not forget Windows 10which will have support for updates until mid-2025.

And after the arrival of Copilot to Windows 10, those from Redmond have incorporated a new function, until now only available in Windows 11also in the previous operating system.

This is a group policy called “enable optional updates”, which now allows us to automatically install these types of updates through Windows.

If you want to have this option, you must install the optional November 2023 update or the Tuesday patch of the first week of December.

Note that this is focused only on IT administrators, who will be able to enable or disable this change within a group policy configuration for users.

Thus you require Windows 10 pro or Windows Enterprise to locate this option.

How to enable the new feature

If you want to enable these optional updates, you must open the group policy editor in Windows 10 pro or Enterprise and look for the “enable optional updates” option.

After that, an enable optional updates policy pop-up will appear, and you will be able to toggle over a couple of options.

One of the options is to “automatically receive optional updates (including CFR), allowing you to get all the new features and improvements. On the other hand, the option to “automatically receive optional updates” allows you to try the December Patch Tuesday update beforehand.

Before you enable these options, it is best to check the change log to see what the next optional updates for the operating system will bring.