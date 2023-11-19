One of the most frequent discussions in the world of video games is about which is the best Final Fantasy of history. It is impossible for everyone to agree, although there are normally certain names that tend to appear more than others, Final Fantasy VIII being one of them, something that is no wonder when it comes to an exceptional RPG and one of the best of the genre that we saw at the end of the 90s.

A remake like Final Fantasy VII has been requested on many occasions, but at least Square Enix wanted to celebrate the 20th anniversary of this eighth installment of the saga in another special way. That left us with Final Fantasy VIII Remastered, a great game that all subscribers of PlayStation Plus Extra y Premiumas it is available to download for free through the PlayStation Store.

The graphic quality is of course the most important novelty in which a great change in the characters is noticeable, with new models that leave behind their very pixelated appearance, as well as a higher resolution, so the essence of the original game has been maintained. to a large degree. Additionally, in this version other options have been added that considerably affect combat so that the experience is easier.

In this way you can make limits and summons always available, increase the speed at which encounters occur, or eliminate them directly. All this with an exciting plot starring such emblematic characters as Squall and Rinoa, who will face the witch Edea who plans to destroy the world in this adventure that can easily keep you hooked for a long time. more than 40 hours with impressive cinematics and very epic combats.

In VidaExtra | The best Final Fantasy? We review the entire Square Enix saga numbered from worst to best