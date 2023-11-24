Despite being one of the main stars of the series for many seasons, Fernando Tejero is not clear about his continuity in the series.

The one that is coming has just premiered its 14th season on Prime Video, although the debut of the first episode was made first by Telecinco to serve as a hook. The series of knight brothers adds a new batch of episodes to its extensive run, which dates back to 2007, when it became the natural successor to Here There Is No One Lives.

In the cast of both series, precisely, appears Fernando Tejerothe actor we are dealing with today and who, in season 14, reprises his role as Fermin Trujillothe hustler who has earned the affection of fans of La que se cerca.

Despite being a permanent member of the cast of Aqui No Hay Who Lives, Tejero took a while to join La que se cerca: specifically, he arrived in season 6 of the new neighborhood fiction by Alberto and Laura Caballero.

In that sixth season, Fermín was a recurring character, but he did not become the main character until the seventh installment of La que se cerca, fully joining the cast of the series.

The one that is coming could be left without Fermín

But season 14 of La que se cerca may be a goodbye, or a see you later, for Fernando Tejero, as he revealed in RNE’s afternoons, where he admits that he is not sure of being able to continue in the next episodes.

“I don’t know. Honestly, I say it sincerely because I have several projects out there. If I can combine it, of course, yes. But, I don’t know yet.”

Be part of the Department main of a serie like La que se cerca has its advantages and disadvantages: it is almost always a guaranteed job, but it also consumes many months each year that keep actors away from other projects of interest.

We will have to wait to find out if Fernando Tejero can make the schedule fit to participate in season 15 of La que se cerca, which will go into production in 2024 with a view to a premiere in the fall.