A reputable leaker releases a clue that points to the imminent launch of Outer Wilds on Nintendo Switch, one of its most anticipated games.

Update: Nintendo just withdraw price from Outer Wilds from the Switch eShop. Is the announcement coming?

Original news: It’s been more than 2 years since he made a surprise appearance at a Nintendo Direct, and we haven’t had a single clue about him until now. When is Outer Wilds coming out on Nintendo Switch? It seems that we will soon have news of the most anticipated indie game on Nintendo Switch, with permission from Hollow Knight: Silksongbecause a leaker has hinted that its launch is imminent.

Pyoro, leaker who we know for having leaked Super Mario Bros Wonder or even the remake de Super Mario RPG for Nintendo Switch, has returned to the fray on networks with a seemingly innocent message: “Finally we are going to be able to roast some marshmallows on Switch“. You just have to see what the cover of Outer Wilds looks like to know where this clue is directed, or even know that it is one of the actions available in the game.

It was scheduled to go on sale in the summer of 2021, but since then, there has been absolute silence. At the moment, It is available without date in the eShopalthough at least we know that Outer Wilds for Nintendo Switch will be priced at 22,99 €, since it appears in its official file along with some images. Is there an announcement coming this week? Will you be part of a Indie World What Nintendo will have planned for soon?

For the moment, we will remain waiting for an official announcement, although everything indicates that It is just around the corner.

