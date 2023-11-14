One of the men convicted in 2014 of the 2006 murder of Russian journalist Anna Politkovskaya has been pardoned for fighting in Ukraine. The man, a former Moscow police officer named Sergei Khadzhikurbanov, is one of five people convicted for the murder of the journalist: he had to serve twenty years in prison for having participated in organizing the murder. Politkovskaya was an investigative journalist who wrote for the independent Russian newspaper Novaya Gazeta. You conducted several investigations on the social situation in Russia between the 1990s and 2000s, and in particular on the war in Chechnya, a separatist region of Russia, in which you denounced the abuses and atrocities committed by Russian forces and pro-Russian Chechen authorities. The instigator of her murder has never been ascertained.

Sergei Khadzhikurbanov had been recruited by the army as a former member of the Russian special forces on a six-month contract, after which he received a pardon by presidential decree. Over the past year and a half, the Russian army and military groups have recruited tens of thousands of detainees with the promise that after six months of war they would receive pardons. This practice had been particularly used by the Wagner mercenary group, which was disbanded in recent months after an attempted uprising and the death of its leader Yevgeny Prigozhin. After the dissolution of the Wagner group the army continued to recruit prisoners, but to a much lesser extent.

