The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered incorporates three levels lost or removed from the main game. One of them will finally show that it was one of the hardest moments for Ellie, but there is another that we will never see.

The Last of Us Parte 2 Remastered It will come exclusively to PS5 to expand the content of one of the best games of the last generation. This installment promises to give us three unique moments that we never got to see in Ellie and Abby’s original adventure.

Not long ago we commented that the official page for The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered provided new details about the three lost levels: Sewers, Jackson Party y Wild boar hunt.

Some of the most unconditional fans of the saga may know a little more about the last one, but just in case, we will clarify your doubts. The Boar Hunt was a very hard time for Ellie. that Naughty Dog had planned in its most “calm” moment. Attention to spoilers:

One of the most notable deleted moments from The Last of Us Part 2

This little chapter would have taken place during the stay of Ellie, Dina and the baby (potato) on the farm. The truth is that this is already commented on in a note from Ellie’s notebook within The Last of Us Part 2… We leave you the description of the traumatic event:

It happened again. I was hunting this wild boar and I cornered it at this old gas station. He was bleeding and screaming. He sounded like Joel. I couldn’t get the images out of my head. I left him there, dying. My skin hurts, Ellie writes.

Be careful because Neil Druckmann already talked about this lost level: There was a whole playable sequence of her hunting a wild boar and it was amazing, but we felt that for pacing and production reasons it was best to remove it. The art was done and Ashley Johnson gave a great performance.

Without a doubt, many fans will appreciate being able to experience this traumatic level, but others have echoed on social networks pointing out that another very important level is missing: the moment when Ellie traveled to the Sepharite island.

An art of the game reveals that Naughty Dog thought about Ellie also being in this location, but it seems that this lost level will still be lost despite The Last of Us Parte 2 Remastered. This is what Neil Druckmann had to say about it:

There was a whole side story where Ellie went to the Sepharite island and we had a lot more to say about the Sepharites and Ellie’s journey there where she is going through the different layers of hell and still keeps going.

Would you have liked to see it? On the other hand, the roguelite mode of The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered on PS5 will have at least 12 levels and unlockable characters such as Tommy or Mel.