The kidnapping of Camie Utsushimi is one of the great forgotten tragedies of My Hero Academia.

The kidnapping of Camie Utsushimi did not receive the importance it deserved, going unnoticed in My Hero Academia.

Since its inception, My Hero Academia has been full of all kinds of events that They have marked a before and after in the seriesfrom great tragedies to moments of great happiness, since Kohei Horikoshi has told this story in a very interesting wayadding various elements that have made the plot develop in a unique way.

Likewise, one of the many tragedies that occurred in My Hero Academia had to do with the kidnapping of some students by the League of Villainswho carried out these controversial actions, unleashing chaos everywhere, since one of the kidnapped characters was Katsuki Bakugo, who from that moment understood what it really meant to be a hero.

Bakugo’s kidnapping caught everyone’s attention, so many mobilized to rescue this student. However, some time later, Camie Utsushimi was also kidnapped by the League of Villainsbut this terrible act It didn’t receive the same attention that Katsuki’s kidnapping did.this being a great tragedy that was ignored by history and that could be a great mistake by Shiketsu Academy.

As we have mentioned, My Hero Academia contains surprising moments that have developed the story in a unique waysince Horikoshi has stood out for using several elements to give a more significant role to his characters, as was the case of the League of Villains, who made their way by kidnapping students, a detail that could be somewhat disturbing, as was evident during the capture of Bakugo and Camie by this group.

However, unlike Bakugo’s kidnapping, Camie’s did not have a great impact, since it went unnoticedbeing forgotten to the point that his own academy had not noticed this terrible eventand Camie was attacked by Himiko Togawho targeted her to infiltrate the Provisional License Exams, completely missing these events.

In fact, the real Camie Utsushimi appeared 50 episodes laterduring the Remedial Course arc, with a apparent memory loss that he had to deal with for four days. Likewise, Shiketsu Academy never suspected that Camie had been replaced until they saw her return, a detail that confirms the little attention and protection they give to their students.

Furthermore, compared to UA Academy, Shiketsu Academy did not comment on this incident with Camiewhich could be interpreted as a cover-up given the consequences caused by Bakugo’s kidnapping, this being a great tragedy that was forgotten, or failing that, The sepulchral silence that existed meant that this did not have a greater impact in the society of heroes.

Camie’s kidnapping Had it received more attention, how the Bakugo incident would have been taken advantage of by the League of Villains, who would have led the population to lose faith in heroes and doubt their ability to protect the people, which would cause great distrust of the population towards the hero schools.

Without a doubt, Camie Utsuhimi’s kidnapping is one of My Hero Academia’s forgotten tragedies, which did not receive due attention, this being a somewhat questionable detail that calls into question Shiketsu Academy’s treatment and protection of its students. Likewise, this incident with Bakugo and this heroine made schools like UA take measures to avoid these types of eventsas they were more aware of the danger that Himiko Toga’s gift could represent, who infiltrated as if nothing had happened during this event.

