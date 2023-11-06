PlayStation Plus is offering a title for free that was already the protagonist in 2016, something that has not sat well with subscribers.

Join the conversation

The free PlayStation Plus games during the month of November are already a reality, so all PS5 and PS4 players who wish to do so will be able to download starting tomorrow, November 7, Mafia II Definitive Edition, Dragon Ball: The Breakers and Aliens Fireteam Elite. So now we have to wait and see. What happens with PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium games which will be announced in the near future. As we recently informed you, there is one of them that has been replaced in a specific territory, something that the players did not like.

In this way, everyone Middle Eastern users cannot access Mafia II Definitive Editionfor what has been replaced by Tropico 5. The problem with this change is that the aforementioned simulation title It was already offered to all users of the subscription service in 2016, so it is a repeated proposal that is added to the catalog of free PlayStation Plus games. Something that, of course, the players have not received very wellso they have issued their complaints to the Japanese company.

For now, It is not something that affects European territoryso all those subscribers in Spain will receive Mafia II Definitive Edition without any problem as soon as they are available tomorrow.

7 games that are leaving PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium in November 2023

In another order of things, the 7 games that will leave the PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium catalog are already known, so they are the titles that They belong to the Last chance to play section. They are the ones you can see in the following list:

Ace of SeafoodConnecTankDandara: Trials of Fear EditionGiana Sisters: Twisted Dreams – Director’s CutMomodora: Reverie Under the MoonlightMy Time at PortiaWild Guns: Reloaded

Therefore, Don’t hesitate to play these games before next November 21since it will be the moment in which they will disappear from the catalog of PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium titles.

Join the conversation