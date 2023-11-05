Monsters are imaginary creatures that, due to their appearance or character, instill fear in people. But there was a time when the world and human beings were half explored, times when monsters weren’t what they are today. Times when exotic animals could be seen as such, but so could people.

Science, the scientific method, did not emerge overnight. Its origin is in the early stages of the “modern age”, at least in Europe. In addition to inventions like the telescope and microscope that allowed “natural philosophers” to better observe their surroundings, inventions like the printing press were also instrumental to this revolution.

And to understand the world around us it is important to observe it, describe it, and sometimes catalog it. If it had not been for this process, we would probably not have contributions like those of Darwin, who saw in his travels the evidence of adaptive evolution.

But it is also key for science to communicate, to transfer knowledge so that others can contrast the results. Thus chaff can be separated from grain, and monsters can be separated from creatures.

Es en este contexto de cambio donde nació el naturalista Italiano Ulisse Aldrovandi (1522-1605) with the chronicles of the history of all animals.

This “protoscientist” had a curious life. Born in Bologna, At just 27 years old he was accused of heresy to later be acquitted of the charge. After this event he began to work at the University of Bologna and became a protégé of Pope Gregory XIII (the pope to whom we owe the Gregorian calendar).

In the pages of this book we can find images and detailed descriptions of mythological creatures and cryptids such as mermaids, goats with human faces, harpies, satyrs, dragons and other monsters. Today we know that these beings belong to the realm of imagination and literature, but in this treatise they share pages with real cases.





Satyr, such and such a figure in the pages of the Monstrorum History. Ulysses Aldrovandi.





Sea monsters, as they appear in the pages of the Monstrorum Historia. Ulisse Aldrovandi.





Page from the Monstrorum Historia in which you can see a two-headed snake. Ulisse Aldrovandi.

For example, we can find several examples of bicephaly. Bicephaly is a more common phenomenon in some animals than others. Aldrovandi mentions in his pages the two-headed serpent. Snakes are precisely among the animals where the most cases of bicephaly have been documented throughout history.

In the pages of the book, contemporary medicine has found cases that could correspond to conditions such as neurofibromatosis. Neurofibromatosis actually refers to three ailments, whose connection is the production of generally benign tumors in different areas of the body.





Pages 16 and 17 of the Monstrorum history, where Aldrovandi represents the family of the Spaniard Pedro González and his family. Ulysses Aldrovandi.

One of the surviving copies of the original edition of this book is located in the Documentation Center of the Canary Islands and America (CEDOCAM). The link between the archipelago and the book also comes from another “case study”: that of Don Pedro González and his children.

González suffered from what we today call Ambras syndrome or congenital hypertrichosis universalis. This condition generates abnormal hair production, which caused these people’s faces to be covered by a layer of hair.

Monstrorum historia was edited posthumously in 1642 by Bartolomé Ambrosini, a disciple of Aldrovandi and his successor as director of the Botanical Garden of the University of Bologna. This book is just one volume of a much larger work, a 13-volume encyclopedia (or perhaps again we should use the prefix “proto”) in which Aldrovandi and his disciples sought to compile human knowledge.

The Royal Academy of Language, in its Dictionary of the Spanish Language (DLE), includes a second meaning of the word “monster” very similar to the one we used as a starting point. However, the first meaning of the term, “Being that presents notable anomalies or deviations from its species,” could be to conform to Aldrovandi’s treatise as much as the other.

Images | Ulysses Aldrovandi