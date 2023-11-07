Dario Casali, level designer of the first Half-Life, reveals a series of curiosities about the legendary 1998 FPS… with a clear nod to an RPG saga.

If we talk about the most legendary shooters in video game history, the name of Half-Life It is one of the most important. It is true that we miss Valve’s IP, but its legacy (and the curse of the number 3) are already part of the golden age of the industry.

It was in 1998 when the first Half-Life was released, becoming an instant classic of the genre. Not only for its shooter mechanics, but also for its narrative and characters.

The story of Gordon Freeman is one of the most special that we can experience in an FPS. Years later, it would come Half-Life 2 and its DLC episodes to continue enhancing the franchise Valve.

Without going any further, three years ago, Half-Life: Alyx was one of the best games of 2020 to remember (in video games), and fans hope to see a new installment sooner rather than later.

Think you know everything about the original Half-Life? Maybe you’re wrong, because one of Valve’s developers at that time has revealed a curious list of names… with a surprise included.

The possible names of Half-Life

Dario Casali was one of the level designers of the 1998 FPS, who is now reviewing anecdotes from the development on his YouTube channel.

We recommend you take a look at it, because it leaves many curiosities about Half-Life, with data unknown to date. But it is in the first chapter where it left us stunned.

In this video, Casali comments on the possible names that the game could have had. Indeed, Half-Life was not the first optionnor the second, third or fourth.

Before revealing all the provisional names for Half-Life, let’s focus on one. Back then, in 1996 (when the title was being developed), InterPlay and Black Isle were also working on a post-apocalyptic RPG special.

Yes, it’s exactly as you suspect. What if we told you that Fallout was one of the provisional names for Half-Life? The now Bethesda saga might not have existed under this title.

We don’t know the reason, but Valve finally discarded the name Fallout, perhaps because they realized that it was already “caught” (Fallout would come out a year before Half-Life, in 1997), or because they wanted to give it another name.

These are possible names that were considered for Half-Life:

Bent Born Bolt Dirt Lead Pressure Pressure Chamber Pressure Pit Screwed Adrenaline Trash

And, of course, on that list there were also the names of Half-Life and Fallout. Curiously, in the end They opted for Half-Life, which was at the ”lower” of the listwith other options that had more votes.

In the coming days, Dario Casali will share more anecdotes about the 1998 Half-Life, and perhaps we will have more details about this curious ”crossover” with the Fallout franchise.

Have you played all Half-Life? If so, you’ll surely be happy to know that NVIDIA has given the green light to an RTX remaster (like Portal) of Half-Life 2, which is being developed by a group of fans of the Valve saga.