This classic D&D RPG has never had an official remaster, but now thanks to fans it has its own Enhanced Edition. Its source code was lost and that’s why everything seemed impossible, but sometimes modders do magic.

He RPG already cutting retro I was lost in time and this D&D from Icewind Dale 2 it seemed impossible to do it remaster. But modders y fans play in PCSteam Deck, Xbox, PS4, PS5 and/or Nintendo Switch make it possible.

Now this group just published Icewind Dale 2: Enhanced Editiona remastered version of the classic with modern features and gameplay improvements that expand the content of the original and eliminate some tedious elements.

It was developed over a few years by fan group Red Chimera Group and as a mod it is installed directly on top of the original game. In its basic version with widescreen, smooth scrolling, fast looting and reduced loading times.

But for more details, there is extra content as the team explains. The version “adds over 110 all-new spells, 170 new magic items, and 30 new feats, and allows several NPCs to join the game.”

Along with hundreds of other general changes to spells and items, the mod “fixes major issues that many players had with the original Icewind Dale 2,” the developers explain.

“You will no longer have to solve tedious, cryptic puzzles to complete certain areas, and enemies in Heart of Fury mode have interesting powers rather than simply having a lot of health.”

Icewind Dale 2: Enhanced Edition is a reality

“You can revise the experience system so that you don’t get zero experience for killing enemies at the end of the game.” The original Icewind Dale 2 arrived in 2002 as the latest game created by Infinity Engine.

Like Icewind Dale, it has combat-focused gameplay unlike Baldur’s Gate. Only it was based on the 3rd Edition D&D rulebook.

Several Infinity Engine classics –Baldur’s Gate, Planescape: Torment y Icewind Dalewere remastered as ‘Enhanced Edition’ by Beamdog, but the studio never made it to IWD2.

The best-selling external hard drives on Amazon Spain

These are the most successful external hard drives on Amazon Spain in different storage capacities.

See list

According to a 2017 Kotaku interview with Beamdog CEO Trent Oster, the source code was lost: “We’ve searched every file we have access to, including the ones Atari gave to Wizards of the Coast, and there’s no trace.

We have contacted Obsidian because many of them were part of the development team and do not have it. “We are stuck on the project without source code and it will not move forward until we find it.”

But hey, at least This classic PC RPG that was left without a remaster finally returns as Icewind Dale 2: Enhanced Edition thanks to fans and modders.