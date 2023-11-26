After a few years since its premiere, WandaVision solves one of its biggest mysteries.

Scarlet Witch is one of Marvel’s most powerful characters.

Join the conversation

One of the Marvel series that fans of the franchise have managed to fall in love with the most has been WandaVision. In fact, on Rotten Tomatoes it has a 91 out of 100 from critics and an 88 from the public, something that shows the great success it has had. However, despite its ending, there is some mystery that was left unsolved, now we know who the witness who escaped was and who Agent Woo was looking for, Ralph Bohner.

If you remember, Agent Woo comes to Westview because a person escaped from the witness protection program. Despite being something really important since it is the main reason why the agent arrives at that location in the story, it was never really known who that character was. At least until now, since thanks to a deleted scene You can clearly see who said subject was.

WandaVision solves one of its great mysteries

You already know that the Marvel series complement the UCM and that is why the followers They are so aware of what is happening, which by the way, here you can see some of the best films that the company has offered us in theaters. On this occasion, this detail came thanks to IGN, in addition, just after these lines we will also leave you the video in question so that you do not lose any detail and see who the mysterious witness is.

Yes, as you have seen and as we mentioned at the beginning of the news, it is Ralph Bohner. During the series appears as Wanda’s brother, Quicksilver. However, at the end of the series you realize that he was simply under the powers of the Scarlet Witch, so he was simply an ordinary citizen, he has been responsible for Woo coming to Westview from the first moment.

Unfortunately for the most die-hard fans of this series, there is still the second season is not confirmedIn fact, there is little chance of it happening. Although there has been talk of a spin off about one of her children and the Agatha series, which you have the link just above these lines so you can get more information, a second official season of WandaVision seems really complicated.

Join the conversation