The Xbox One had a difficult start, but it left us with great titles during its first stage. One of them is, without a doubt, Killer Instinct, the reboot of the classic fighting video game. Fans are in luck, as the developers shared some exciting news for the future.

As part of the celebrations of 10th anniversary, Iron Galaxy held a live broadcast where they talked about the future of competitive video gaming. In addition to a rebalancing patch that promises to modify the meta, a new version and other new features will arrive.

Anniversary Edition and free-to-play version of Killer Instinct announced

The developer studio confirmed the existence of the Killer Instinct Anniversary Editiona remake of the 2013 modern classic that will be available for consoles and PC on a date yet to be confirmed. It will cost $29.99 USD and will include the complete roster of 29 fighterspremium content and other benefits, such as a booster Double XP VIP y christmas accessories.

This new edition of the fighting title will replace the Definitive Edition, which will no longer be available. Of course, Iron Galaxy confirmed that owners of the old version will be able to upgrade to the Anniversary Edition for free.

Killer Instinct’s Definitive Edition will be removed from stores, Iron Galaxy confirms

It is worth noting that the Anniversary Edition does not include the bonus content, such as the interviews with the developers, the concept art gallery and the ports of the first 2 installments of the franchise. Of course, the players who purchased the Definitive Edition They will still be able to access that material.

“Remember: everything you previously purchased will remain in your library and you will still have access to it,” Iron Galaxy confirmed in the official statement.

He modelo free-to-play of Killer Instinct will be expanded and available on all platforms, that is, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and PC (Windows and PC). Players who opt for this free version, which now represents the base game, will be able to participate in local and ranked games.

Killer Instinct celebrates its 10th anniversary with the Anniversary Edition and free-to-play version

The free version of the fighting video game will have a rotating fighter that changes every week.

But tell us, what do you think of this initiative? Do you think the Iron Galaxy project will be able to resurface? Let us read you in the comments.

