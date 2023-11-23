Star Wars: Empire at War has received an unexpected update 17 years after its release. The game solves one of its biggest barriers today thanks to a great addition.

Star Wars It has a huge history in the world of video games, but some titles have lost importance over time. Luckily, Star Wars: Empire at War can recover it thanks to a very interesting patch.

One of the best strategy games in the series has received an unexpected update. Petroglyph improvement Star Wars: Empire at War to make it more generally accessible on PC. What does this update add?

Star Wars: Empire at War improves 17 years later

As the patch notes on Steam reveal, This update that arrives 17 years after the launch of the game allows it to run in 64 bitswhich should put an end to the problems arising from lack of memory.

Additionally, this patch fixes some minor bugs, adds some game balance changes, and clears multiplayer desync issues from the galactic map. Finally, several maps, graphic resources and the behavior of some units are updated.

It’s been a while, but we’ve been working behind the scenes to update Star Wars: Empire at War and Star Wars: Empire at War: Forces of Corruption to 64-bit. This has many benefits, the most important of which will resolve any “Out of Memory” issues you may have had on certain machines.

In addition to this, we’ve made stability improvements to multiplayer and fixed a number of gameplay issues brought to us by members of the community. This includes updating several maps, graphical assets and core functionality of some of the units used in space and ground battles.

It is important to add that after this update, old save games in the 32-bit version will no longer be supported. To access your older 32-bit save games, you will need to downgrade to the 32-bit version by selecting PROPERTIES -> BETAS -> 32-bit_version, as indicated by the development team.

This title is back in the conversation, but it hasn’t been the only Star Wars game from the past to improve. A few years ago Star Wars: Republic Commando or Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy among others returned.

What did you think of Star Wars: Empire at War at the time? And be careful because Star Wars Dark Forces will soon arrive, a classic that reaches current systems and that has been quite a challenge due to a little-known detail.