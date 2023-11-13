Available since 2019 on other platforms, an excellent indie will finally come to Nintendo Switch after its announcement in a well-remembered Nintendo Direct.

On Nintendo Switch there is a huge catalog of games, from exclusives from Nintendo itself, to large ports, multiplatform titles… and tons of indies. EITHER ”Nindies”, Oh. Do you remember the famous Nintendo Direct from February 2021?

Many players have that event recorded, because a series of releases for Nintendo Switch were announced.

One of them would be Fall Guys, el popular Battle Royale de Mediatonicwhich would arrive that summer on the hybrid console in its renewed F2P (free to play) format.

What happened to the other one? In that case, he was one of the best indies of the last generation, much loved by lovers of science fiction and world exploration.

It is none other than Outer Wilds, the acclaimed indie from Mobius Digital y Annapurna. In February 2021 it was announced for Nintendo Switch, and, finally, we know something more about this long-awaited release.

A ”space” indie for the hybrid console

Interestingly, if we go to the Outer Wilds tab in the Nintendo eShop, a release is indicated for ”summer 2021”which is what was said in the Nintendo Direct more than two years ago.

Come on, someone forgot to update that file. Don’t worry, because a new rumor has awakened optimism, and invites us to think that the launch of the title is very, very close.

It comes from the well-known insider Pyoro W, whose name comes from the WarioWare minigame. On the Twitter account he/X has left a cryptic message for Outer Wilds fans.

”Finally, we can roast marshmallows (clouds) on Switch.” Some users may not have realized it, but any Outer Wilds fan will smile when reading this.

One of the most iconic aspects of space exploration indie are clouds (or marshmallows)which we can roast over a bonfire, in the purest ”country” style.

Two years and a half after the Nintendo Direct, it seems that the release of Outer Wilds on Nintendo Switch is closer than ever before. We will be attentive to possible news.

Have you ever played Outer Wilds? If you like science fiction, we recommend giving it a try. In its day, it was one of the most popular games on Xbox Game Pass, and you can also play it on PlayStation, Xbox and PC.