You already know, NBA 2K is one of the best sports games on the console! Here we get confirmation of news for Nintendo Switch. The information has been offered today and it focuses on a great NBA 2K24 offer.

NBA 2K24 para Nintendo Switch

Remember that the title was released on September 8, 2023 in the console’s eShop and also in physical format for €59.99. After learning that it lacks a function on Nintendo Switch, and seeing how it runs on the console, we now have it at a price almost given away on Amazon Spain.

We can get it for only €22.99, 63% discount regarding its official price. This is what this edition includes:

MAMBA MOMENTS: Channel your inner Mamba mentality as you recreate some of Kobe’s best and most captivating performances during his rise to global stardom. He relives the early triumphs of his career as a young phenom and his rise from top scorer to one of the greatest players of all time. HOOP IN PARADISE: Make your mark in a quaint coastal neighborhood with postcard views and fast-paced competition. Use the revamped version to create a MyPLAYER that suits your skill set, so you can play to your strengths and make the most of the updated badge system. Explore cliff terrain, complete a new set of simplified missions, and take on rival players in the ultimate MyCAREER scenario. MANAGE YOUR MYTEAM: Classic card collecting is back and packed with endless hours of fun. Draw inspiration from the past and present with today’s All-Stars and all-time legends to build a team capable of dominating single-player and multiplayer modes. MyTEAM features a collection of innovative improvements, including an all-new salary cap mode, while maintaining its competitive nature. MAKE YOUR MOVES: Enjoy the most authentic gameplay yet, with an emphasis on fluid mechanics and attention to detail. Show off your vast arsenal of moves with revamped interior defense and combo dribble controls for more rewarding skill- and effectiveness-based actions. Amazon Edition: 2K Virtual Currency, 1 x promo pack on Nintendo Switch.

What do you think? Will you pick up this release? Don’t hesitate to leave it in the comments.

Fuente.