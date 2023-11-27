Marvel is one of the most recognized brands today and its time in the world of video games has been fruitful. One of the best launches with the brand’s heroes is Marvel Snap, a card title that, unfortunately, could be at risk due to a new decision by ByteDance, a company owned by TikTok.

According to reports Nuverse, distributor of Marvel Snap, is in trouble The distributor suffered cuts and is going through a restructuring process Nuverse is owned by ByteDance, a company that also owns TikTok Second Dinner assures that Marvel Snap will be fine, but there are worried fans

Nuverse, distributor of Marvel Snap, is going through a bad time

Nuverse is in danger, according to reports

Why is it said that Marvel Snap could be in danger? According to information from Reuters, Nuverse is in a difficult moment. This after ByteDance, a company of which he is a part, is at risk of disappearing.

According to 4 sources familiar with the matter, ByteDance plans to close the doors of Nuverse and withdraw from traditional video games. This is a situation that will affect hundreds of employees, who will have to stop working on games that are in development. In addition, the company will move away from the games it currently has in its release catalog.

It is worth mentioning that this situation will not affect Ohayoo, a casual gaming brand that operates in China. It will also not affect video games that run directly on TikTok.

About, ByteDance issued a statement confirming that it plans to restructure its video game business. That said, he declined to give details about what will happen with Nuverse and its projects.

“We periodically review our businesses and make adjustments to focus on strategic areas of long-term growth. Following a recent review, we have made the difficult decision to restructure our gaming business,” a company spokesperson said.

Is Marvel Snap at risk? Second Dinner says no

Marvel Snap is a high-quality card game

This is a situation that, immediately, worried Marvel Snap fans. After all, the fact that the card game’s distributor may disappear means that the game is at risk.

The noise was so much that Second Dinner, developer of Marvel Snap, had to come forward. Through a statement issued on social networks, the studio assured that the game will continue to operate in the future regardless of what happens with the Nuverse changes.

“Dear SNAPPERS

Some of our players have expressed concerns about reports of structural changes to Nuverse. “We would like to thank you for your concern and assure you that regardless of the changes to Nuverse, Snap will continue to operate and flourish in the future,” said the developer studio.

Second Dinner tried to reassure fans

Despite this, there is still concern among fans, mainly because it is unknown what the future of Marvel Snap will be. Nuverse and Second Dinner are likely already in talks to pass the project on to another distributor or for the studio to take over the project entirely. That said, the reality is that nothing is clear for now.

We’ll stay tuned and let you know when we know more about the future of Marvel Snap.

What do you think about this new? Are you worried about the future of Marvel Snap? Tell us in the comments.

Marvel Snap is available for iOS, Android and PC. You can learn more about this card game by clicking here.

