After several failed attempts, the film adaptation of Stephen King’s novel The Long March is being resumed and will feature Francis Lawrence (The Hunger Games) in the direction.

Although the adaptation of Stephen King’s work is usually synonymous with a good reception at the box office, there are certain novels that, for one reason or another, their adaptations to movie They have not finished being carried out.

One of them is The Long March, book which the writer published in 1979 under the pseudonym Richard Bachman and whose film version has been in various stages of development over the years.

Despite having filmmakers such as George A. Romero, Frank Darabont and André Øvredal, none of these projects ended successfully and it seemed that the work of the King of Terror was never going to be brought to the big screen.

However, it seems that the opportunity arises again with a new film that is going to be made Francis Lawrencedirector of the Hunger Games saga who recently released the prequel The Hunger Games: Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes in theaters.

Speaking with Business Insider, the filmmaker has confirmed his participation in the project and will be the one to get behind the cameras to adapt (this time it seems so) Stephen King’s book on the big screen.

“Now I’m attached to The Long March, Stephen King’s book. I’m very excited about it,” the director reveals to the outlet when talking about his list of upcoming film projects.

What is The Long March about, one of Stephen King’s novels that has not yet been adapted for cinemas?

First published in 1979, The Long Walk is set in a dystopian future America ruled by an authoritarian known as The Commander, where each year the country hosts a walking contest in which 100 teenagers must walk without stopping and under strict rules until only one of them survives and receives a prize.

Under this premise, the novel follows the story of Raymond Davis Garraty, a 16-year-old boy who becomes one of the participants of the walk where he meets participants of all kinds, where some will be willing to do anything to emerge victorious. this deadly game.

With survival games so fashionable on the big and small screen, it is surprising that Stephen King’s novel still does not have its corresponding adaptation. However, unless things go very wrong, it seems that this time will be the final one.. Are you curious to see a movie based on The Long March?