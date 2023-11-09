Inside Out (or Del Revés, in Spanish), marked a new milestone in the history of Pixar, and once again the animation company managed to capture in a story for children a sentimental undercurrent that managed to resonate with adults. . The film was a success, and was quickly crowned one of the studio’s best. Well, did you think things were going to stop there?

Index

See all sections

New emotions arrive

Inside Out 2 tiene trailer, and with it, Pixar wanted to show the renovation that the emotion control panel has undergone to make way for, at least, one more new emotion. Is about Anxiety, which along with other emotions not yet revealed will revolutionize Riley’s body once again. In the trailer we can only see Ansiedad, but as he points out with “we all wanted to make a good impression”, it is clear that there will be more.

Inside Out 2 trailer in original version:

Inside Out 2 Trailer in Spanish

And you just have to wait for the end of the trailer to see the numbered emotions, where in addition to the ones we already knew, the four new ones that will arrive in this new installment are presented. This is the complete list of emotions.

Emotions that we already knew:

Happiness

Sadness

Ira

Fear

Asco

New emotions:

Anxiety

Envy

Weariness

Shame

On this occasion, it seems that Ridley is already a teenager, and as such, she will have to deal with many new sensations and emotions in her head, which we will see in action in this new film. The official poster lets us see a little of these new emotions:

Release date

Inside Out 2 will hit theaters in summer 2024, so we will still have to wait several months until we can see the film on the big screen. It is important to mention that the actress Maya Hawke will be in charge of giving voice to Ansiedad, but we still have to know the cast of actors who will hide behind the rest of the new emotions.

Where to watch Inside Out

If you feel like remembering the events of the first film again, you have the opportunity to watch it again through the Disney streaming service, Disney+. If you haven’t seen it yet, we highly recommend that you watch it, as it is a fantastic film that will bring more than a smile and, possibly, more than one tear.

Considered one of the best Pixar films, the arrival of this second part will be very well received by the public who fell in love with the first installment.