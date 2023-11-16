Throughout the year we test many technological devices, smartwatches too, practically all top-of-the-line ones from brands like Google, Apple or Huawei, and there are some that we like more and others that we like less.

Among those that we like the most, there is a model that stands out and that we were able to analyze recently, the Huawei Watch GT 4, which has only been on sale for a few months and which We give it a score of 89 out of 100, which is not bad at all.

It is quite complete and precise, but above all it has an outstanding quality-price ratio, one of the best, especially now that Amazon has dropped its price to only 249 euros, and to top it off comes with free headphones, the FreeBuds SE 2.

Originally, only the smartwatch cost 300 euros, and the headphones are valued at about 50 euros, so the discount that Amazon applies to it is quite considerable, so good as not to wait for Black Friday, where it is not expected that there will be a better offer.

For a little more, for 269 euros, you can opt for the same Huawei Watch GT 4 but in brown with a leather strap, something more elegant and casual and less sporty.

Sports precision, good GPS and top battery life

Above all, this Huawei watch is a sports watch, with GPS and dozens of different quantifiable sports with advanced data and metrics, especially in running and cycling, where it offers the most and is closer to the Garmin.

It can also be used for swimming, as it is not only waterproof but also measures data from swimming watches, such as the SWOLF, and also distance, pace and strokes in open water.

With all this, it is a smart watch that receives calls while you train and that also synchronizes all types of notifications from your mobile, directly to its AMOLED screen, which by the way is more than outstanding in sharpness, color and brightness.

According to our tests, its battery life during sports can be 4-5 days, two weeks if you do not use the GPS, so it is truly top in this aspect.

If there is a drawback it would be that the operating system is closed and somewhat limited, far from others such as Google’s Wear OS, so the compatibility of third-party applications is quite scarce and it also does not have mobile payments via NFC.

In this article, ComputerHoy receives a commission from its affiliate partners for each purchase you make through the product links that we have included, something that in no case represents an additional cost to you. However, our recommendations are always independent and objective. You can consult our affiliate policy here