Reports of problems with the Blade scripts have prompted a response from Michael Starrbury, one of the previous writers responsible for the text.

This week, we share part of Variety’s review of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, including the problems of Jonathan Majors and the conflicts that are causing the severe delay of the new movie the Blade.

It is in the film starring Mahershala Ali which we are going to focus on. The report indicated that the actor was on the verge of abandoning the project due to conflicts with the script, which put him as the fourth most relevant protagonist and went through a stage in which it was a film about life lessons starring women.

As is often the case in any story, there is always more than one version, and Michael Starrburyone of the previous screenwriters of the Blade film, has questioned the veracity of the information.

It was through Twitter (X) where Starrbury highlighted that, during his time on the film, before the strike, no situations like those cited in the article occurred.

What’s happening in pre-production on Blade?

Although Michael Starrbury has deleted the two tweets where he contradicted the Variety article, thanks to Screen Rant we have access to their content:

“I worked on a draft of this before the strike. I never saw a version where Blade was the fourth protagonist or it was a “female-led narrative filled with life lessons,” but I suppose a lot could have happened, since that I was involved.

He was in 99% of the scripts I worked on, in almost every scene when I was involved. I don’t know what happened, but I will say that I seriously doubt he was ever the fourth character in any draft.”

Whatever happened, something happened, as Michael Starrbury was no longer part of the Blade writing team, along with Nic Pizzolatto. Michael Greenfrom Logan, assumed responsibility for directing the film’s script as soon as the WGA strike ended.

Blade is still in a book where its release date has been changing since 2019, when Kevin Feige he announced it. With a new script on the way, we most likely won’t see the Marvel movie until 2025, if all goes well.