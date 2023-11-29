A topic often confined to discussions between professionals, ‘One Health’ concerns the circular interconnection between species, in search of the balance point between human and other animal well-being, economic and environmental sustainability. This is why Msd Animal Health, a leading company in animal health, has created the first White Paper in Italy dedicated to sustainability in animal, human and environmental health which was presented in Rome, at the Chamber of Deputies. Fruit of the company’s multidisciplinary project ‘One Health: sustainability, well-being and prevention’ – explains a note – it collects the results of the discussion between journalists, university professors, sector experts and trade associations on One Health, its meaning and the need to team up for the well-being of all, starting from listening to the network, consumers and the media to identify strategies and recommendations for a positive impact on the environment, animal welfare and public health.

The White Paper starts from the observation of a lack of awareness of the concept of the circularity of well-being between the animal, human and environmental worlds which instead often refers to two of the three elements (man, environment, animal), combined each time in different ways . In fact, the findings show that 75% of consumers are not aware of the One Health approach and are therefore only partially aware of the thread that unites consumer choices oriented towards human health with animal welfare and sustainability. From the analysis of online conversations it emerges that, among the main sources of information, the media stand out, especially online, which mainly include national and local newspapers, specialized and lifestyle newspapers, together with social networks, which also represent the favorite place for discussion, interaction and involvement of users, in particular regarding aspects linked to the emotions and sensitivity of individuals. The importance of relying on the opinion of experts to convey correct information and combat fake news is therefore clear.

From these and many other pieces of evidence, the foundations were laid for the drafting of the White Book, a 71-page document which delves into the fundamental role that operators in the livestock, animal health and communication supply chain play in promoting a sustainable future for our planet. . The text highlights the need to adopt holistic approaches that promote not only animal welfare but also the health and prosperity of ecosystems, human populations and the planet as a whole. In addition to debunking the main fake news on the subject of food production sustainability, animal welfare and animal health, it offers actionable strategies and practical recommendations to help industry players have a positive impact on the environment, animal welfare and health. public.

The contents have been meticulously researched and collated to provide a comprehensive overview of the challenges and opportunities in sustainability and animal welfare and highlight that, through sustainable innovation, responsible resource management and ethical decision-making, can pave the way towards a better future for all.

“Preserving global health – explains Debora Orrico, Customer Value & Institutional Affairs Director Italy and Greece Cluster of MSD Animal Health – is only possible with the multidisciplinary collaboration of the different sectors involved. It is the collaborative approach of One Health, or single health, is the winning choice to ensure collective well-being. We at MSD Animal Health have always been alongside health professionals and are committed every day, investing in technology, research and development and prevention campaigns, so that we work as a team to achieve objectives common and shared. Events like this and the many others in which we are involved are a practical example of how important it is to work as a system to achieve these objectives.”

The presentation event of the White Paper – concludes the note – was also attended by political and scientific institutions, experts in sustainability and representatives of the main trade associations such as UnaItalia (National Union of meat and egg agri-food supply chains), Assica (Industrial Association of Meat and dei Salumi), Assocarni (National Association of the Meat and Livestock Industry and Trade) and Assoavi (Interprofessional Organization of Poultry and Animal Breeders and Producers), who shared their experiences to explore the critical issues and opportunities in terms of environmental sustainability and animal welfare.