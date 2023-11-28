loading…

One by one NATO countries are running out of weapons to send to Ukraine, with the latest being the Czech Republic. Photo/REUTERS

PRAGUE – The Czech Republic becomes the latest NATO country to declare it has run out of weapons to turn to Ukraine in the war against Russia.

This condition was conveyed by Czech Defense Minister Jana Cernochova. He said that Prague intended to contract with private companies to continue sending arms and ammunition to Kyiv.

Earlier this month, the Czech Ministry of Defense published a report listing all the equipment donated to Ukraine, whose value was estimated at 1.2 billion crowns (USD 54.1 million), after depreciation.

“There is not much military equipment that we can send to Ukraine,” Cernochova told Vaclav Moravec, host of “Otazky” on Czech state television.

“On the other hand, we will try to compensate for the impossibility of sending material from our stocks, because we do not want to endanger our defense capabilities, with the export permits we give to private companies,” he continued, as reported by RT, Tuesday (28/11 /2023).

According to Cernochova, the Czech military industry has the capacity to supply ammunition and weapons to Ukraine, if contracted for them.

He brought up the fact that Prague had sent to Kyiv almost 50 infantry fighting vehicles and tanks, 2,500 pistols, 7,000 rifles, 500 light machine guns and 500 sniper rifles, all of which were financed by Denmark.

Cernochova said Czech instructors had also trained up to 4,000 Ukrainian soldiers as part of the European Union Military Assistance Mission (EUMAM) and deployed mobile training teams in Poland.

Prague’s announcement came after the new government in neighboring Slovakia blocked its predecessor’s plan to donate €40.3 million (USD43 million) in arms and ammunition to Kyiv.