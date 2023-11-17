Suara.com – Doctor Qory Ulfiyah Ramayanti (37 years old), who caused a stir because she left home and was searched for by her husband via Twitter, has now been found and detained at the Bogor Police.

Secretary of the National Police Chief Spripim Polri Kombes Ahrie Sonta, via Twitter or X on Friday afternoon (17/11/2023) explained that Doctor Qory was already at the Bogor Police Station.

“We have been following the developments. Today Mrs. Qori is at the @PolresBogor_ Police,” said Ahrie, while mentioning the X Bogor Police account.

Previously, the news of Doctor Qory’s disappearance was announced by her own husband, Willy Sulistio, at X earlier this week. Willy made the announcement via his wife’s X account.

In the dramatic announcement, Willy said Qory had disappeared from their home in Cibinong, Bogor Regency, without taking clothes or a cellphone. The mother of three children was also 6 months pregnant when she left home on Monday morning.

Willy admitted that his wife ran away after the two of them had an argument.

Willy’s announcement attracted the attention of netizens. The majority of X users suspected that something was wrong in the case because Willy tweeted using his wife’s account and used words that were too bombastic.

Netizens, as usual, immediately dug up Willy’s digital footprints on social media. They then found information that Doctor Qory was the breadwinner of the family while her husband was not working. She supports her husband and their three children, two of whom are twins.

Several netizens, who claimed to know Doctor Qory, called Willy her husband abusive and abusive. The husband was even accused of frequently committing domestic violence.

Meanwhile, Willy has reported his wife missing to the police.