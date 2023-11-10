Suara.com – The heavy rain that fell on the Jakarta area caused some roads to be flooded.

One of the roads that was flooded was Jalan Kaca Piring, or to be precise near the exit of the Srengseng toll road, Kembangan, West Jakarta. This information was uploaded by the official Instagram @tmcpoldametro.

“There is standing water on the JORR toll road, specifically Kolong Srengseng, currently traffic is being diverted towards the Joglo exit and vehicles are still unable to pass through,” wrote the account, quoted on Friday (10/10/2023).

Meanwhile, Head of the Sumbee Water Resources (SDA) Department, Purwanti, confirmed that the location was flooded due to heavy rain.

However, the inundation only lasted for about 10 minutes, because the water was able to be sucked up using a pump that had been prepared at the location.

“It receded, at 21.40 WIB, it started to flood at around 21.30 WIB due to heavy rain,” explained Purwanti in a short message to Suara.com.

Based on the photos received, at 21.45 WIB, the road that was previously submerged was now also passable for vehicles.

However, Purwanti did not specify the inundation caused by the heavy rain.

Purwanti added that her party had prepared three water pump units at the location. Considering the concave contour of the location.

“There are three pumps,” concluded Purwanti.