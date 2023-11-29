loading…

Israel again violated the ceasefire on the sixth day, Wednesday (29/11/2023). Israeli Zionist military ships fired a number of missiles at Gaza, Palestine. Photo/via Palestine Chronicle

GAZA – Israel again violated the ceasefire agreed with Hamas, Wednesday (29/11/2023). Zionist Navy ships fired a number of missiles at houses in Gaza, Palestine.

This Israeli Zionist military defiance occurred on the sixth day of the ceasefire. During the last three days, the Zionist forces carried out similar treachery by targeting farmers east of Al-Maghazi camp, killing one person and injuring several others.

The WAFA news agency reported that Israeli Navy ships today fired a number of missiles at the beaches of Khan Yunis, Al-Shati and Sheikh Radwan in the Gaza Strip.

According to the report, Israeli boats shelled Palestinian homes in the western areas of Khan Yunis, Al-Shati Camp, Sheikh Radwan, and other areas adjacent to and opposite the coast of the Gaza Strip, with no casualties reported.

During the violation of the last three-day ceasefire by Israeli forces, seven Palestinians were injured by attacks around Al-Quds Hospital in Tel Al-Hawa—west of Gaza City. An Indonesian citizen (WNI) in the city of Beit Lahia, north of the Gaza Strip, was also reportedly injured.

On the first day of the humanitarian ceasefire, Israeli forces targeted a group of residents, as they tried to return from the south of the Gaza Strip to the north, killing two people and wounding several others.

During the ceasefire days, Israeli forces prevented the 1.7 million people displaced in the southern Gaza Strip from returning to their homes to inspect their homes and properties, most of which were bombed and destroyed in the central and northern Gaza Strip, or even search for members. their missing families.

Hamas and Israel have agreed to a four-day ceasefire starting on Friday, November 24. The ceasefire was extended for a period of two days on Monday.

Until the ceasefire was announced, the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza announced that more than 15,000 Palestinians had been killed, including more than 6,150 children.

(but)