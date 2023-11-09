loading…

The presidential and vice presidential candidates supported by the Perindo Party are Ganjar Pranowo-Mahfud MD. Photo/MPI/Aziz Indra

BRUSSEL – Indonesian citizens (WNI) residing in Belgium or the Belgian diaspora have expressed their support for the presidential and vice presidential candidate pair for the 2024-2029 period, namely Ganjar Pranowo-Mahfud MD.

The Indonesian Diaspora who are members of the Ganjar Pranowo Winning Movement (GPGP) successfully held this declaration of support event in Roeselare City, West Flanders, on Saturday (4/11/2023).

Not only Indonesian citizens in Belgium, but this declaration of support was also followed online by Indonesian citizens from various countries in Europe, including Germany, the Netherlands, France, Italy, Austria and Switzerland.

The event was attended by Aria Bima, member of the DPR RI from the PDI Perjuangan faction, and Ronny Talapessy, candidate for member of the DPR RI from the PDI Perjuangan faction from the DKI 2 electoral district and abroad.

Angga Perima, who serves as chairman of the French-Belgian PDI Perjuangan’s Overseas Leadership Council (DPLN), expressed his belief that Ganjar-Mahfud is an individual who will strive to maintain the supremacy of law in Indonesia.

According to him, having a strong legal basis will be an important foundation in achieving the vision of a golden Indonesia 2045.

“Ganjar-Mahfud is the most suitable pair to lead Indonesia’s future. “They are considered leaders who have faced trials, have integrity, trust and courage, and have the most convincing track record compared to other couples,” said Angga Perima.

Likewise, Ludovicus Mardiyono, who is a member of the diaspora and also serves as secretary of the Franco-Belgian PDI Perjuangan DPLN, expressed his readiness to jointly support Ganjar-Mahfud’s victory in the European region.

According to Ludovicus Mardiyono, this is not only related to Ganjar and Mahfud, but also to the safety and continuity of the Indonesian state.