The vicissitudes of video game journalism have led to my adventure in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom being put on hold for several months. It was in July the last time I explored the world of Hyrule, but with my homework already done, it’s time to resume the journey through one of the candidates for GOTY 2023.

After having overcome the unexciting Goron zone, I wanted to take a break from the infernal heat and take the opportunity to have a good vacation. Even Link deserves to take a break between so much Ganon and so much bokoblin, so there was no doubt that the ideal paradise destination had to be Onaona Village.

As a good reporter, I am more than aware that the situation in the coastal town is very worrying. I have come across several characters with terrible news that pirates have taken over the place, so It’s going to be time to break a few heads. Right at the entrance, on a small hill, I meet Mayor Rozel and Karud, the person responsible for giving me a roof to sleep under in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

After the kick from the Farone region, both told me the obvious: the invaders must be beaten out. Not only that, but their actions have ended with Onaona practically destroyed, so they live among rubble. It’s not that my Link is “broken”, but I don’t prepare myself in any way to face them because I can change their teeth without problems; I jumped into the ring with a dog face and with very bad temper.





If it takes me a while to put an end to the existence of pirates, it is due to two factors. The first of them is that they are scattered throughout the town, including a huge ship that is on the shore and to which It’s a shame you can’t set it on fire.. The second is that once I have annihilated each of those undesirables, the horde’s life bar reveals to me that a piece is still missing; That is, someone is hidden and does not want to go out to fight.

How many neurons must the bokoblin have to capture a tropical place and end up living underground, in the middle of a well. After ending their misfortune, the neighbors begin to return and I puff out my chest as a sign of pride, but the joy is short-lived. It is time to help Karud with the reconstruction, in order to have a decent place in which each of the inhabitants can live. Especially if you take into account that it rains more in Onaona per square meter in 10 minutes than in Galicia throughout the year.





Fortunately, I have the 20 pieces of rice with me, so the complication lies in bringing 15 trunks, other than palm trees, to the bay. A very nice part of the mission, really, well I have enjoyed going around to find them and building improvised boats with them to take them to the beach. An entertaining dynamic, which adds points to a quite particular experience since my arrival in Onaona.

Hale, now I can go for a walk… or not. It turns out that it is the turn to place a central pillar with which to restore the inn, the restaurant or the prize house. Honestly, it really failed me here. Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, because with the absurd amount of possibilities that Ultramano offers, everything comes down to placing a palm tree trunk straight in each building. No covering the walls, the floor or any other task with wooden boards; The only difference is in the inn where you have to remove all the objects from the water, but it is scarce.





However, I can easily overlook all those details when I see that Onaona residents celebrate that their home has life again. This is the town I wanted to return to, the one that gave me such good memories in 2017. The reward is worthy of the circumstances and the truth is that I will probably stop by the town’s docks more than once.

And each of the businesses offer me their services completely free for life. So, I can eat until I’m full, take a bath with salts to revitalize me and try my luck at the prize house to win a juicy loot. It is natural to be grateful and at Onaona they have fulfilled the saying perfectly. The hero of Hyrule and I smiled.

