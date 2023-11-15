The Italian independent studio Memorable Games presented On Your Tail, an investigative adventure for PC and Nintendo Switch which will be published in 2024 by Humble Games.

Set in the fictional seaside village of Borgo Marina, On Your Tail follows the adventures of the intrepid Diana, who is on the hunt for the perfect summer vacation. For someone with a curious spirit like hers, this quest involves three things: exploring the new environment, getting to know its eccentric inhabitants, relaxing with some of the area’s typical recreational activities, and investigating some of the most puzzling local mysteries.

During his holiday, in fact, Diana will discover the small and large secrets hidden behind the idyllic facade of Borgo Marina. He will have to search for clues in the streets and shops of the village, gathering information on characters, places and events, to help unmask the thief who threatens this once peaceful town.

Previous article

Digital Bros will lay off 30% of its staff