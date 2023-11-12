From Andreoletti, Benevento’s child prodigy, to the former “backs” of Zeman and De Zerbi, passing through the boom of Pazienza in Avellino: the third series is a laboratory for the benches to come

New and interesting proposals are coming from the Serie C benches. Brought by young and emerging technicians, but also by those who had the opportunity to make a change in their career a little later. The roads, for coaches, are not always linear: just remember that in 2011, at the age of 52, Maurizio Sarri led Sorrento. Here are some of the profiles to follow, based on what we saw in the first part of the season.