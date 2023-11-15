The Caribbean island of Dominica has put itself in pole position to protect sperm whales: it is in fact about to be inaugurated in the waters off its coasts the first marine reserve in the world to protect this type of cetacean. Dominica, an island of only 754 km², is part of the Lesser Antilles and is separated by two marine channels, to the north from Guadeloupe and to the south from Martinique. It owes its name to the day Christopher Columbus spotted it, November 3, 1493, a Sunday, in fact. She is nicknamed “the island of nature” for its lush vegetation characterized by rainforests, lakes, thermal springs and around 200 rivers that cross it far and wide and after forming splendid waterfalls, flow into the Caribbean Sea.

Photo by Nici Keil from Pixabay

The protected zone, announced on November 13, will cover 788 km² along the west coast including a particular area for both feeding and breastfeeding. The establishment of this area aims to safeguard a local population of around 200 sperm whales unfortunately in danger of extinction: since 2010 they have decreased by about 3% each year due to human activities, such as entanglements in fishing gear, collisions with boats and tourist pressure. Most of the sperm whales that populate the waters off the coast of Dominica are part of the Eastern Caribbean clan which, according to experts, currently has a population of less than 300 individuals.

Photo by Christian Neßlinger on Pixabay

“We want to ensure that these majestic, highly intelligent animals are safe from harm and continue to keep our waters and climate healthy. We consider them valuable citizens of Dominica” he said in a statement the Prime Minister of Dominica, Roosevelt Skerrit.

Photo by 6391394 from Pixabay

According to scientists, the reserve will not only protect these animals but could also bring very important benefits to the environment. Sperm whales defecate near the surface because they stop non-vital functions when they dive to depths of up to 3,000 meters. Consequentially Nutrient-rich excrement remains along the ocean surface, creating plankton blooms that capture carbon dioxide in the atmosphere and then drag it to the ocean floor. when they die.

The Dominica Sperm Whale Project

According to research by Shane Gerobiologist and founder of Dominica Sperm Whale Project, a research program focused on sperm whales in the eastern Caribbean, sperm whales in Dominica defecate more than those in other places so they can really help mitigate climate change. It’s unclear why this happens in these waters; perhaps because they eat more or perhaps because of the particular type of squid they eat.

The Dominica Sperm Whale Project

Once the reserve was created, the prime minister Roosevelt Skerrit his administration said will appoint an officer and observers to ensure the area is respected and tourism regulations are enforced: visitors will still be able to swim with sperm whales and see them from a boat, but in limited numbers. Sustainable artisanal fishing will also be allowed and outlined strict rules for naval traffic con the establishment of an international shipping routeincluding the use of designated corridors to avoid further sperm whale deaths.