On Monday morning in Belgium, numerous schools were closed as a precaution, after the police received a “bomb alert” on Sunday evening. There are 27 schools in total – elementary, high schools and universities – and they are all located in the province of Walloon Brabant and in Brussels. The local authorities did not provide further details and limited themselves to saying generally that on Sunday evening the police had been alerted to a “bomb threat” aimed at schools: inspections will be carried out during the day to assess their reliability.