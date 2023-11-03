Suara.com – Fujianti Utami alias Fuji turns 21 today, Friday (3/11/2023). Tariq Halilintar’s former lover received many surprises and birthday greetings from his friends.

At the same time, this morning Aaliyah Massaid uploaded a motivational sentence as a reminder to herself. He shared the writing along with a good morning greeting.

Through this writing, the son of the late Adjie Massaid wanted to try being selfish for his own peace.

“Start showing yourself, be selfish to protect peace, set boundaries, stay private, say no if necessary,” reads the post in English, which was re-uploaded by Aaliyah Massaid.

Uploaded by Aaliyah Massaid (Instagram/@aaliyah.massaid)

Tariq Halilintar’s lover also tries to reject all negative things in his life. Aaliyah Massaid will also try to be herself and not force the situation.

“Stay honest. Evolve without regrets. Reject negativity. Don’t force matching energy, enjoy yourself. Smile more often, and trust the process,” continued the article.

I don’t know what Aaliyah Massaid meant when she suddenly uploaded these wise words, but if you can guess, the 21 year old girl wants to ignore netizens’ bad comments about her and try to be herself.

As is known, Aaliyah Massaid was reportedly close to Tariq Halilintar, not long after the 24 year old man broke up with Fuji. The closeness of the two of them gave rise to various comments from netizens, especially at that time he was already close to Tariq Halilintar’s family.

It is not uncommon for Reza Artamevia’s daughter to receive insults from fans supporting Fuji-Thariq. Aaliyah Massaid is also compared to Fuji a lot.

But now Aaliyah and Tariq have gone public and are starting to openly show their affection.