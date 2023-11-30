Abdo revealed the details of his trip to Dubai, in his interview with Sky News Arabia, stressing that it aims primarily to raise awareness about the importance of climate action, as well as being a step to enhance the role of youth in this important issue, and raise awareness of the importance of preserving the environment and promoting sustainable development in the Arab region. .

This is the second time for the Egyptian adventurer to undertake a trip to raise awareness about climate change, as he had previously undertaken it throughout Egypt, riding his electric bicycle, during the “Cop27” summit hosted by the city of Sharm El-Sheikh last year, but his current trip seems more different due to the length of the distance and the number of days.

Abdo arrived in the UAE two days ago on an electric bicycle, after starting his exceptional journey from Egypt at the beginning of last October, where he covered a distance of more than 4,000 km in 58 days, during which he visited 40 Arab cities.

During his trip, the Egyptian adventurer toured many Arab cities in several countries, including Egypt, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar, before concluding his trip in the Emirates, where Dubai is hosting the climate summit activities.

Ali Abdo defined the goals of his unique trip in a number of points, saying:

This trip serves as a message regarding the importance of strengthening the role of youth and raising awareness about climate action in this difficult time when we are witnessing many extreme climate changes. My trip to “Cop28” was sponsored by the presidency of the 27th session of the Conference of States Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, the League of Arab States, and a number of ministries and international institutions. Throughout the trip, events and activities were organized in schools, universities and clubs with the aim of raising awareness about environmental challenges, while highlighting the initiatives of Arab countries to achieve sustainable development goals. There is a great responsibility and great hopes from the world for the current version of the climate summit, especially in light of the difficult global economic situation, and we hope that satisfactory and effective agreements will be reached to finance climate action, especially in the countries most affected by climate change.

Guinness Book of Records

Ali Abdo Al-Arabi is the first to set a record on an electric vehicle in the Guinness Book of World Records, when he covered the longest distance (919 km) on an electric bike in 24 hours in the city of New Alamein in 2021.

Abdo, 39 years old, lives in the coastal governorate of Alexandria in Egypt. He works in the field of systems and information. He also started cycling in 2013, out of a hobby.