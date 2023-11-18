If you have just joined the gym or are going to resume any physical activity, this reloj TicWatch may be the best option. And not only because of this, but also because of its elegant design. In addition, its quality-price ratio is unbeatable, only available to a few smartwatch brands. You want to know more?

The week of Amazon Black Friday deals sink the price of the TicWatch Pro 5, the latest model that the Mobvoi brand has launched on the market. This premium smartwatch has all kinds of features. From a stylized and elegant design to a model that has a military certificate, making it one of the most resistant you can find. In addition, its battery is one of its strong points, thanks in large part to its double AMOLED and low-power screen.

A TicWacth watch with great autonomy

It is smartwatch tope de gama the TicWatch He has more than enough energy. Although, with the use of functions such as GPS, it is true that the autonomy decreases, but otherwise, you will have more than a month of battery life with just one charge. Specifically, up to 45 days of battery life. Not bad, right? And even more so when it costs you up to 30% cheaper on Amazon.

This autonomy is largely due to its double screen. The brand combines an AMOLED touch panel in this smart watch with 1.43 inches and a low-power secondary display. This combination means that not only can you charge the smartwatch every month or more, but when you need it you can enjoy the best of its AMOLED panel. It should also be noted that if you do not want to use the screen, you can use the rotating crown to switch between your cards, lower or raise the volume of your music or even to zoom in on maps.

Without a doubt, with its touch panel you will be able to easily check each of the notifications you receive on your smartphone. On the other hand, we must not forget to mention that one of the features that it stands out for is that its touch panel comes with Corning Gorilla anti-fingerprint protection. In addition to the fact that it is made of stainless steel, aluminum and high-strength nylon with fiberglass, hence it has achieved the MIL-STD-810H military certificate.

Up to 30% off on Amazon

As for the rest of the qualities of this premium smart watch, you won’t miss anything. Offers connection Bluetooth 5.2, WiFi 2.4 GHz and, how could it be otherwise GPS (in addition to Beidou+Glonass+Galileo+QZSS). In this way it manages to offer a more precise location at all times no matter where you are. So it is clear that there are plenty of connections. Just like it offers you NFC payments.

Already on the topic of sensors and functionalities, this smartwatch has an accelerometer, a gyroscopic sensor, HD PPG heart rate sensor, SpO2 sensor, for body temperature, low latency off-body sensor, barometer and compass. And it has more than 100 training models.

The price? A real bargain. With this Amazon discount you can brand new this TicWatch Pro 5 with a 30% discount. Without a Black Friday promotion, this model has a price of 359.99 euros. On the other hand, with this offer it is on sale for 251.99 euros (you have to apply an additional €28 discount coupon, valid until Monday, November 20 in the online store).

If you don’t want to miss the best deals for Black Friday, here we leave you a link so you can quickly take a look at the great discounts that await you on Amazon, as well as other online stores. What are you waiting for?