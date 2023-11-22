On the website we have informed you that Omori is a surreal RPG of exploration and psychological horror that premiered on June 17, 2022 on Nintendo Switch. Now we have news in manga form.

The role-playing game has been on Switch for years now and will now have a manga adaptation in Kodansha’s Monthly Afternoon magazine. The manga will be illustrated by Nui Konoito-san and seeks to attract both existing fans and new readers. There’s no release date or details on an English version of the manga yet, so we’ll stay tuned.

We remember them its premise. It is a surreal psychological horror RPG Maker game. You must travel between two worlds, both welcoming, both hiding the same secrets. Meet new (old) people, fight new (old) enemies, explore your own memories, and discover some hidden truths along the way (even if you wish you hadn’t). When the time comes, you can only choose one.

Omori has been in development since 2014, but the PC version was released on December 25, 2021, and the Switch version was released somewhat later. Now it has been confirmed that we can now reserve a great figure inspired by the title.

