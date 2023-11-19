Everyone is devastated after discovering that Ilgaz has been arrested and, above all, Ceylin. The young lawyer cannot believe that her husband has been arrested for fraud, bribery and corruption and that he has to remain in jail until everything that has happened is clarified.

Ceylin becomes his lawyer, but begins to become discouraged when she sees that all the evidence is carefully placed to make it appear that Ilgaz is the culprit of all the crimes of which he is accused.

Desperate, the young woman loses control and attacks Yekta with a knife, threatening to harm him… she is convinced that he has set them up and that, for this reason, Ilgaz has been arrested!

Ceylin threatens him and tells him to tell the judge the truth: “You will say that Ilgaz is innocent,” but she is very surprised by an unexpected confession from Yekta: “Ömer has planned everything.”

Yekta tells him that he is also very afraid of his son and what he is capable of doing: “That boy is a real psychopath” and tells him that he will help him get evidence that will exonerate prosecutor Kaya. “Trust me”. Will Ceylin believe in her good intentions or will it be another trap?

