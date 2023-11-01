Ömer doesn’t understand why his girlfriend has gotten so close to Sarp. He has asked Süsen for an explanation; However, she can’t give it to him… that would mean she would discover the truth about Kadir’s death! Therefore, they are increasingly distanced.

In the Ataman, Süsen wanders like a lost soul. Sarp, seeing his confidant in such a state, approaches to ask him about his state of mind. However, she does not want to talk to Ahmet’s son and tells him that she prefers to be alone. The young man continues to insist, but upon seeing Ömer in the distance, he prefers to avoid getting into trouble and leaves the scene.

Asiye’s brother is perplexed to see his girlfriend, once again, his greatest enemy. When he approaches her, Süsen – heartbroken – tries to fix the situation. However, Ömer blurts out: “I haven’t done anything, you have done it.” And he abandons the Ataman, leaving her behind.

Süsen sinks into a sea of ​​tears and remembers all the good times she has had with Ömer. “I can’t be without you,” the young woman tells herself. Are we facing an imminent separation? Will she end up telling him the truth so that she can forgive him?

