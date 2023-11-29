Ömer and his cousin have decided to go out on the streets to sell meatballs to earn some money, since the economic situation in their homes is getting worse by the moment. Although the sale was going well, everything got worse when they saw Sarp appear.

Ömer asks him to get out of his sight as soon as he sees him, but he takes the opportunity to attack him. Sarp and his friends sit at a table and wait to be served and Sevval’s son takes the opportunity to explain to them that the origin of his enmity is that Süsen has left Ömer to be with him.

Young Eren listens to the conversation and cannot help but approach them to take matters into his own hands. “Even if you go around saying that Süsen has chosen you, I could win her back,” Ömer tells Sarp with great confidence. In fact… he even dares to call her!

The young woman confesses on the phone that she has not forgotten him and Sarp listens to everything. His friends look at him with a certain pity and surprise and that is something he cannot stand, so, full of rage… he destroys Ömer’s cart in which he was selling the meatballs!

The two begin to hit each other, although, luckily, their friends separate them. But the war between them has intensified even more! What will happen when Süsen finds out why Ömer called her?

