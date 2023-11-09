Omegle, that more than famous website where you made random video calls with strangers, has closed after 14 years. Founded in 2009 by Leif K-Brooks, an 18-year-old programmer and high school student, this site has seen all kinds of fun scenes, although some not so much.

Although its popularity has been experiencing ups and downs, with perhaps quite negative recent years, still attracted an impressive 50 million visitors last month, according to SimilarWeb.

K-Brooks himself, in a sad blog post, reflects on Omegle’s modest beginnings and how it became a platform that connected millions of daily users.

However, the pandemic marked a turning point, leading to an increase in misuse of the platform. Despite efforts to implement improvements, it has been a serious insurmountable problem.

Omegle closes its doors after 14 years and many controversies

The battle that Omegle has waged in recent years is nothing more than a clear example of the serious problems of the Internet. K-Brooks expressed his concern about the change that the Internet has undergone and warned about the possible transformation of the Internet into an improved version of television, focused on passive consumption and with fewer opportunities for active participation and genuine human connection.

Commenting on the decision to shut down, Brooks said: “There can be no honest accounting of Omegle without acknowledging that some people misused it, including to commit unspeakably heinous crimes.” He also noted, without giving concrete details, the “constant barrage of attacks on communication services” like Omegle by “a malicious subset of users.”

The controversy surrounding Omegle, from court cases to the link-sharing ban on TikTok, It only puts the need to increase online security back on the table, especially when the users of certain platforms are still very young..

“From the bottom of my heart, thank you to everyone who used Omegle for positive purposes and to everyone who contributed to the site’s success in any way. I am very sorry that I cannot continue fighting for you,” concludes its creator.