Omegle, the popular online random chat platform founded in 2009 by Leif K-Brooks, an 18-year-old high school student in the United States, announces its permanent closure. The site, which quickly became popular and had more than 1 million daily active users in 2010, collapsed in the face of malicious attacks and malicious use that some users made of it, even leading to crimes.

farewell letter

Leif K-Brooks, chose his own site to say goodbye to everyone “Since I discovered the Internet when I was young, it has been a magical place for me,” said the creator. Omegle enabled millions of users around the world to connect with unknown people and share thoughts, ideas and experiences on an anonymous platform.

“Over the years, people have used Omegle to explore foreign cultures, get life advice from impartial third parties, and help alleviate feelings of loneliness and isolation. I’ve even heard stories of soulmates who met on Omegle and “They got married. These are just some of the highlights,” Leif continued, looking back over all these years.

However, the dark side of the platform also became evident over time, as some malicious users used it to commit crimes and abuses. Despite constant moderation and safety measures in place, online abuse and attacks became more frequent, leading the creator to make the difficult decision to shut down Omegle. “The battle over Omegle has been lost, but the war on the Internet continues,” he warned, highlighting the importance of protecting online freedom while fighting abuse.

Leif, in his words, did his best to resist the attacks and respect the interests of Omegle users, but “the stress and expense of this fight, along with the existing stress and expense of operating Omegle and fighting its misused, they are simply too much. Operating the site was breaking him down emotionally, which is why he stated: “Operating Omegle is no longer sustainable, financially or psychologically. Frankly, I don’t want to have a heart attack when I’m 30.”

Finally, he concluded by thanking “everyone who used Omegle for positive purposes and everyone who contributed to the success of the site in any way. I am very sorry that I cannot continue fighting for you.”

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / Threads / Instagram / Discord