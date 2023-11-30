Suara.com – Fujianti Utami alias Fuji’s mother, Dewi Zuhriati, was caught wearing an adorable shoulder bag worth Rp. 6.3 million when attending the birthday event for Juragan 99 and Shandy Purnamasari’s children.

This portrait of a middle-aged woman who is familiarly called Oma Gala, appears in a neon blue outfit, even together with her children Fuji and Fadly Faisal. She also didn’t forget to wear her favorite orange turban hijab.

To make it even more complete, Oma Gala also wore a neo blue shoulder bag which is from the foreign brand family, namely Furla, with the Borsa a Bandoliera 1927 S Pacific category priced at 450 dollars or the equivalent of IDR 6.3 million.

In terms of silhouette, this bag also has a simple box-shaped design, with a gold copper hook that rotates on the front. Don’t forget that the bag is also equipped with a gold chain dominated by a blue synthetic band strap similar to the surface of the bag.

At the birthday party, Dewi also had fun capturing moments from her only grandchild, Gala Sky, son of Vanessa Angel and Bibi Andriansyah. The story of Gala, who survived a fatal accident, succeeded in touching many people, especially after this incident, Gala, who was still a toddler, suddenly became an orphan.

Now Gala is being cared for by the family of Haji Faisal, Dewi Zuhriati’s husband, who is Bibi Andriansyah’s parents. Living with her grandparents, it turns out that Gala was showered with love and now the child has grown up with a fuller posture.

At the birthday party, Gala met many friends her age. In fact, it is not uncommon for 3 year old children to hug their peers, including Juragan 99 and Shandy Purnamasari’s children who are celebrating their birthdays.

It should be noted that apart from Haji Faisal’s profession as a textile trader in Tanah Abang, he and his wife Dewi Zuhriati are running as legislative candidates, aka DPR-RI members from the PAN party.