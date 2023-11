A former Olympic boxer (35 years old) from Almelo indicates that he was present at a shooting in Apeldoorn, during which bullets flew around. But the boxer claims not to have shot himself. In fact, he says he didn’t touch a gun at all that night, but a branch: “I had to scare them off, so I wrapped a branch in a towel to scare them off. This worked, otherwise I wouldn’t be here.” he declares in court today.