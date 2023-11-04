Milan-Cortina 2026, the International Olympic Committee rejects the renovation of the structure used for Turin 2006. The St.Moritz idea remains

Here comes the rejection of the International Olympic Committee on the project to renovate the bobsleigh track in Cesana, Piedmont, to make it the competition venue for the Milan-Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games. In a press note, released through the US agency Associated Press, the IOC recalled that the track, “abandoned just six years” after the 2006 Games, does not fall within the required standards: “In recent years the IOC has been very clear on the fact that no permanent venue should be built without a legacy plan clear and feasible”, explained the International Olympic Committee, reiterating that at such an advanced stage “only existing and already operational tracks must be taken into consideration”.

After the announcement made in mid-October at the IOC Session in Mumbai by the president of CONI, Giovanni Malagò, on the impossibility of holding the bobsleigh, luge and skeleton events in Cortina and on the need to identify a venue abroad, exponents local politicians and the Italian government have suggested as a possible solution the Cesana track, built for the 2006 Turin Winter Games, whose renovation costs would be tens of millions of euros but still lower than the Cortina plan. However, the IOC has “already clarified that it believes that the current number of sliding centers is sufficient for the current number of athletes and competitions”. St. Moritz therefore returns as the most probable hypothesis for the Milan-Cortina bobsleigh races. Among the alternatives also the town of Igls in Austria.

November 3, 2023 (changed November 3, 2023 | 5:20 pm)

