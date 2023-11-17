The actress has recently proven to be more than capable of excelling in the world of espionage.

Olivia Colman is one of the most prolific British actresses today: she has won an Oscar for her role in The Favourite, Yorgos Lanthimos, where she played Queen Anne, and also has an Emmy at home for playing Queen Elizabeth II in The Crown. Now, the actress has her sights set on a less regal, but important role in the James Bond franchise.

Since No Time to Die was released, which marked the farewell of Daniel Craig Like Agent 007, the saga of the world’s most famous British spy is on a technical break while a new actor is found.

In addition to the role of James Bond, there is another role that could require a new actor: Mthe person who heads MI-6. Ralph Fiennes he played M in the last film, but, as we told you a long time ago, he could pass on the baton soon.

This is where Olivia Colman comes in, who has admitted in an interview with Vogue that one of her dream roles is that of head of MI-6 in the saga of James Bond.

Would Olivia Colman be a good M in James Bond?

During her interview with Vogue, they pointed out to the actress her resemblance to Judi Dench, who played M for years with mastery.

“I’ve never been told I look like Judi Dench. I love it! Well, I have short hair. Oh my god! How long I’ve wanted to be M. I’m not sure who I should call… I met Barbara Broccoli once. I wanted to say, ‘Can I be M?’ “I should try to be calmer on those occasions.”

Although Olivia Colman may not become M in the James Bond saga, or yes, you never know, the actress has demonstrated her potential in a series of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Secret Invasion: she played the spy chief Sonya Falsworth —and it is one of the best of the series, and the little that is saved—.

Who knows, maybe the people at Eon Productions, with Barbara Brocoli at the helm, take note of Olivia Colman’s words and we find ourselves with a new M played by an actress who is worth two queens.