“If it can be done under the rivers and in Germany, then it should certainly be possible in Oldenzaal,” thought the carnival associations in the Twente carnival stronghold. And so this year they decided to celebrate the eleventh of the eleventh, the traditional kick-off of the carnival season, with a street party. And so this morning at ten o’clock the first dressed up revelers stood in the center of ‘Boeskool’ with a cold beer in their hands.