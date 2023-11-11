Suara.com – Wirang Birawa admitted that he had given a warning about the end of Okie Agustina and Gunawan Dwi Cahyo’s marriage two years ago.

In fact, Wirang Birawa specifically had a feeling that Gunawan Dwi Cahyo would have an affair that would end their marriage.

Gunawan Dwi Cahyo is suspected of having an affair with @kee_yunita (Instagram)

However, at that time Okie Agustina was sure that her husband would never have an affair with another woman.

“As the conversation came up, I said something like this, ‘But sis, by the way, I’m sorry, you can’t believe this, but just use this as a reminder for us to be more self-aware and a warning. Your relationship has the potential for separation and could lead to infidelity’, ” said Wirang Birawa, telling about his past.

Hearing that, Okie Agustina was silent because she was surprised. But after that he became defensive.

At that time, Okie Agustina didn’t believe it because neither she nor Gunawan Dwi Cahyo felt they would love anyone else.

“‘Never mind, never again. I don’t want to, there’s no way I can’t believe your gut feeling’. As he joked, ‘No way. Is that the man I am? How come an affair happened? Am I cheating?'” he continued as an example. Okie Agustina’s words, quoted from Cumicumi on Saturday (11/11/2023).

Wirang Birawa explained that it was not Okie Agustina who would have an affair, but Gunawan Dwi Cahyo.

“We told the story at that time, I said, ‘Yes, the point is that in this relationship there will be infidelity. But it seems like it won’t be possible because you are loyal’,” he added.

Immediately, Pasha Ungu’s ex-wife immediately defended her husband. According to him, the footballer will never be ambiguous.

“Then, she immediately defended her man at that time. ‘What else is my man?’ “That’s what he said. ‘It’s impossible, he’s really good’. Finally I said, ‘Well, don’t trust me, sis’,” he said.

But it turned out that Wirang Birawa’s hunch was proven and Okie Agustina reported it to him a few days after photos emerged of Gunawan Dwi Cahyo dating another woman in Kediri, East Java.