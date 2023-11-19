Against Fiorentina the Rossoneri attack will be the alternative one: Noah is growing, for him it is the turning point

In recent days he spoke about energy (“Milan is a city that releases a lot of it”) and about myths (“Kaka wasn’t just a footballer for me, every goal was a small work of art”). Excellent starting points for a Milan player who is a striker by trade and would like to start leaving a concrete mark on Milanello. Noah Okafor is now in the national team, the other evening with his Switzerland he played about seventy minutes against Israel and others probably await him against Kosovo. Then he will return to the Rossoneri base, and since he arrived at Milan, never like this time will he have to be put into the role. Because on Saturday next week, as far as he’s concerned, everything is already written: Leao, struggling with a thigh injury, will not be there and the weight of the left wing will fall on him.

Weight is a term that makes sense, because up to this point Noah has exhibited a decidedly reduced weight in his repertoire. Among the new signings he is in that box – unfortunately too abundant for Milan – where those who have not yet lived up to their fame are elbowing their way. Okafor had seduced the Devil in particular when he met him last season in the Champions League: Milan beat Salzburg thanks to a goal from the Swiss international, even if for the Rossoneri club it was more of a pleasant confirmation than a love at first sight. Noah had been on the Rossoneri’s roster for some time. In the summer the deal took shape and substance, even if there was a period in which a misunderstanding remained: the management up until a certain point ensured that Okafor was Giroud’s designated alter ego, only to then deviate from the search for a true center forward. A misunderstanding that probably didn’t do Okafor much good, who found himself virtually in a double deputy role: of Giroud and of Leao, the latter certainly a suit more suited to his characteristics.

In fact, the Swiss has left some important marks as a reserve number nine. His two goals of the season – Cagliari and Lazio – came in that area, placed at the center of the attack more by necessity than by choice (Jovic was not available for a long time, and the facts show that he is not even now). But in reality Pioli also knows well that his real assets, in a game system that includes external strikers, are on the flanks. Comforting signs arrived in Lecce, with a decisive participation in the action on the left that led to Giroud’s goal: a perfect one-two to unmark Hernandez, who then served in the middle for Oly. In short, his condition is growing, even if the progress is perhaps not as fast as would have been expected for a player with his qualities. Noah against Viola must not make Leao, of whom he is a great friend, regret. “I know Rafa off the pitch, after the Champions League matches we started writing to each other and exchanging shirts – the Swiss told Milan TV in the summer, as soon as he arrived -. He talks to me about Milan as a great club, in which there are strong, fast players who dribble. Finally I will see it on the pitch too and not just off it.” Now, more than anything, he will have to demonstrate that Milan is strong on that flank even without their number 10. Leao has already started to give him some advice.

